Gang of five arrested for creating fake property documents in Bengaluru

The Vidyaranyapura police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five persons for allegedly creating fake property papers to sell to make money.

Th accused have been identified as Renu Gopal, 49, and his associates, Gouramma, 48, Shankara, 44, M. Prakash, 50, and Shantharaju, 43.

According to the police, the racket came to light when, based on a cheating complaint from the site owner of a residential layout in Chikkabettahalli, the police tracked down Renu Gopal from Agrahara Dasarahalli, who acted as the middleman.

Based on his information, the police arrested Prakash from West of Chord Road and an auto consultant by profession, who is the prime accused.

According to the police, Prakash used to engage Shantharaju and Shankara to identify vacant sites in and around the city and using the address, would get registered copies of the properties from the sub-registrar’s office.

Using the copies, the accused would create fake documents and posing as owners of the site, lure buyers and sell them the sites at cheaper rates to make quick money.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused have not only sold sites to many people, but also submitted the documents to the court and the police station to apply for bail, a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under cheating, forgery, and impersonation and further investigation is on.