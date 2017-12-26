Gang of dacoits arrested

The Attibele police arrested a gang of five on Sunday evening, who were wanted in several cases of mugging and chain-snatching.

The police began to look out for them based on a mugging complaint received a week ago.

The accused have been identified as Venkataraju, Murali, Nagesh, Nagaraju and Shankar.

They are from villages in and around Sulikere in Tamil Nadu. They are in the age group of 20 to 30, and all of them work as labourers during the day.

Gang owns SUV

According to the police, the gang owns an SUV, which they were using to ferry passengers from Bengaluru towards Tamil Nadu. While approaching a toll gate, they would convince passengers to take a diversion on the pretext of avoiding the toll.

They would stop at a secluded spot, and loot the passengers.

On Sunday, the police picked up one of the accused from Sulikere.

“By this time, the vehicle had already changed hands several times. The accused was tracked down after the complainant was able to recall parts of the vehicle registration number,” a police officer told The Hindu.

Wanted in several cases

Once in police custody, the accused confessed to the crime and also spilled the beans on the rest of the gang.

The accused are wanted in several cases of chain-snatching in Hosur too, according to the police.