Gang of chain snatchers busted in Bengaluru

South Division Police have busted a gang of notorious chain snatchers and cracked a slew of chain snatching, assault, robbery and other cases in 11 police stations across the city. All the three members of the gang are rowdy sheeters and have multiple cases pending against them.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh, 30 from KR Pet, Mandya district, Akash, 24, from Machohalli, Magadi Road and Mohammed Mudassir, 23, from Anchepalya. Ramesh is a rowdy sheeter in Subramanyapura and has several cases of assault and murder pending against him and is known to be an associate of Cycle Ravi. He was shot in the leg by the police in Channapatna when he allegedly attacked police. However, he had returned to a life of crime. Akash has a murder case pending against him in Kumbalagodu Police Station and is involved in a slew of chain snatching cases across the city.

Police have now recovered ₹7.5 lakh worth gold ornaments and two wheelers from the gang.