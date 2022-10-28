Gang of burglars busted; police recover ₹98 lakh worth valuables in Bengaluru

Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a gang of burglars who had been carrying out house break-ins in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan and other parts of Karnataka and recovered ₹98 lakh worth gold ornaments and other valuables.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Saddam, 36, Syed Tabrez Pasha, 32 and Abeed Azam, 31, all hailing from the city. Police have claimed they have cracked 12 cases of house burglary in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hassan with the arrest of the gang.

All three members of the gang had been arrested earlier in similar house burglary cases in Hassan and Mysuru and served time in jail and returned to doing similar offences once released on bail.

Police have recovered a total of 1.98 kg of gold ornaments from the arrested worth over ₹98 lakh.