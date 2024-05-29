Gang of 5 involved in several crime cases busted

The Nelamangala police on Wednesday busted a gang of five, including two brothers and a juvenile allegedly involved in as many as 20 criminal cases.

The accused Ashok, Vinod, Shivakumar , Santosh and a juvenile, were habitual offenders who used to commit house break thefts, robberies and vehicle lifting cases reported on the outskirts of the city, said the police.

The gang was busted when two of the accused attempted to snatch a gold chain from a home maker in Basavanahalli under Nelamangala police station limits and were arrested.

Based on their confession, the police arrested the rest of the gang members recovered ₹18 lakh worth valuables and two motorcycles from them.

The accused were arrested earlier, but after coming out on bail, the accused continued to commit offences and pawn the stolen goods at gold loan shops and spend the money on their vices , the police said.