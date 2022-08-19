Gang of 10 arrested for stealing pigs

The Chikkajala police have arrested a gang of 10 persons from Raichur who were allegedly stealing pigs and other domesticated animals from in and around the city.

Based on a complaint, a team of police, led by Praveen M., tracked down the accused at Gangavathy toll gate.

In a bid to escape, the accused allegedly tried to run over the police party with their vehicle. However they were pinned down after a chase and were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Shankar, 22, Ashok, 21, Ambanna, 21, Adiveppa, 22, Parashuram, 25, Basavaraju, 29, Manjunath, 33, Phakirappa, 31, and Nagappa, 27.

The police recovered 78 pigs worth ₹20 lakh from them

Based on their information, the police arrested Kiran, from Raichur, who was buying the animals from them and seized his bank account.

Earlier, the gang was allegedly involved in four such theft cases, including two in Doddaballapura police station limits and one each in Soladevanahalli and Magadi police station limiits.