Gang from Nepal held for robbing industrialist

Some of them had been employed in his house

The Koramangala police busted a gang of dacoits, all hailing from Nepal, who were working as domestic help and in other jobs in the city. The gang had allegedly robbed a house where some of the accused were employed.

A Nepali man, his wife and their relative had recently got work in the house of industrialist Madan Mohan Reddy. They were staying in the outhouse. The industrialist’s family had gone to their farm house in Krishnagiri in neighbouring Tamil Nadu while their daughter, who is in her early 20s, stayed back.

“The family of helpers gained entry into the house, threatened the girl with a broken glass bottle, and took valuables, including gold ornaments, diamonds and expensive watches,” said a police officer.

The employers had neither any address proof or ID card of the accused. However, special police teams spent about three months at the Nepal border and arrested seven members of the gang.

They have been identified as Prem Bahadur Bista, 45, his wife Dhana Bista, 40, and their relative Tikaram Bista, 22, who worked in the industrialist’s house. The other accused are Janak Kumar, 32, Kamal Vishwakarma, 28, Janak Joshi, 24, and Sunil Bahadur Shahi, 24.

“Two other members of the gang, Sanjay and Binod, are absconding,” police said.

The police recovered stolen valuables, including 857 grams of gold and 66.9 grams of diamond jewellery.