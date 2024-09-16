Gang booked for running fake job racket

The Halasuru Gate police have registered a cheating and forgery case against a gang of six running a fake job racket for cheating several unemployed youth promising government jobs.

Two of the victims, who have been working as a senior and junior assistant in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) for two years on a contract basis realised that they have been cheated and complained to the police on Saturday.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR against Praveen M. Somankatti and Vignesh Hegade along with four others charging them for cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation.

B. Lohith Gowda, the complainant in this case said that he met the accused in 2021 who claimed to be working in Bescom and Indian Railways. The accused claiming high-level contacts promised to get jobs in different departments. Following this, Lohith Gowda contacted his friends and relatives for government jobs and even paid several lakhs.

The accused even asked two of the victims to join as senior and junior assistants in Bescom, M.G. road and Jalahalli division on a contract basis and even got the salary through executive engineer concerned account. The duo was asked to work on a contract basis for 18 months and promised to get them a permanent role later.

After the deadline when the victims in March last year went to check for the update, they were sent back asking them to continue work for six more months. Even after several deadlines passed when the accused started giving evasive responses, the victim realized that they had been cheated and filed a complaint. Initial probe revealed that the accused were not the employees of Bescom or Indian Railways as they had claimed and that they were cheating gullible youth with fake letter heads and ID cards.

The accused are said to have cheated many people. There is a similar case pending against them in High Grounds Police Station, probe has now revealed.

