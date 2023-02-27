ADVERTISEMENT

Gang arrested for stealing from schools and colleges

February 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jnanabharati police on Monday busted an inter-State gang allegedly involved in 12 cases of house break-ins and recovered valuables worth ₹5 lakh.

The accused, Anna Dorai, 42, Veeramalai, 40, and Babu, 34, from Tamil Nadu used allegedly to target schools and colleges during the admission season and break in to steal valuables.

The accused were operating in the city since 2001 and used to give the police the slip every time.

However, following a school theft case, the police tracked down the accused to their native place and arrested them.

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

