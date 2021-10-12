Gang arrested for robbing private firm employee on NICE Road

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 21:51 IST

The Konanakunte police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three who were robbing motorists on NICE Road and other places.

The arrested have been identified as Sunik K., 25, a resident of Electronics City and a tractor driver, Harish G., 19, a resident of Nandi Layout on Kaggalipura Main Road and an employee with a fuel station, and Naveen Kumar, 25, from Channapatna, who was working as a food delivery personnel.

The trio had robbed Shivakumar R., 37, a resident of Maragondanahalli who works as an executive with a private firm. On October 8 night, he had boarded a goods vehicle to reach his house. A co-passenger got down near NICE Road bridge of Bannerghatta Road . At the same place, three men asked the vehicle driver to drop them to Hosur Road. One among them, pretending to be getting into the vehicle, snatched Shivakumar’s mobile and escaped.

Advertising

Advertising

Shivakumar chased the miscreant and managed to catch him within 50 meters, but the two others assaulted Shivakumar and escaped with his phone, backpack and a wallet containing his PAN, debit and credit cards.

Shivakumar had filed a complaint with the Konanakunte police. A case of robbery and causing grievous hurt was registered. Sanjeev M. Patil, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police of South division, formed a special team who managed to nab the trio within 24 hours.

The miscreants had withdrawn money using Shivakumar’s debit and credit cards after they escaped. The police used the transaction details and identified them through CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk. They have recovered ₹75,200 and his other valuables along with a knife and a bike from the trio.