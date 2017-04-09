Gang abducts youth outside ATM kiosk

A man was allegedly abducted by a gang of four while he was returning from an ATM near Peenya police station on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim, Maruthi, 21, a resident of Peenya, is a machine operator at a private factory. He was returning from work and stopped to withdraw cash. As soon as he got out of the ATM, four men allegedly cornered him, forced him into a car and sped away. He managed to get in touch with his uncle who alerted the police.

A special police team has been formed to rescue the victim and track down the accused.