Gang abducts youth outside ATM kiosk

A man was allegedly abducted by a gang of four while he was returning from an ATM near Peenya police station on Friday night.
According to the police, the victim, Maruthi, 21, a resident of Peenya, is a machine operator at a private factory. He was returning from work and stopped to withdraw cash. As soon as he got out of the ATM, four men allegedly cornered him, forced him into a car and sped away. He managed to get in touch with his uncle who alerted the police.
A special police team has been formed to rescue the victim and track down the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor