Gang abducts, tortures three private firm employees

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 00:39 IST

The Mahadevapura police are on the lookout for a group of three who allegedly abducted a 27-year-old private firm employee along with two of his associates, tortured them the whole night in an SUV and took money from them on Saturday night.

However, the victims managed to escape while they were drinking and called the control room for help.

Based on the complaint by one of the victims, Lohith V.S., the police registered a case on Sunday and are looking for the accused, who escaped with the SUV.

Advertising

Advertising

In a complaint, Lohith said that he was at his house in Udayanagar with his cousin Darshith from Andhra Pradesh, who had come with his friend Kishore to sell his SUV in the city.

They woke up to commotion outside the house and noticed three men fighting and creating a ruckus near the parked SUV. They went out to take out the car to prevent it from getting damaged . The accused confronted them as soon as they reached the car and asked them to take one of them to the hospital as he was injured. The accused threatened to damage the car if they did not help them.

With no option left, Darshith agreed and took them to hospital. After getting treatment, the accused forced them to pay the bill and while coming out of the hospital, they snatched the mobile phones and car key and one of them took control of the driving seat. When the trio tried to resist, they threatened to kill them and forced them to buy them liquor and cigarettes worth ₹ 1310.

The accused took them to an under construction house in Pai Layout and forced them to drink and tortured them when refusedand took away a silver chain Lohith was wearing, the police said.

When the accused were drunk , Lohith and Darshith managed to escape while the accused chased and caught Kishore, who is still missing. Lohith and Darshith called the control room narrating the incident and gave the location. The police reached the spot, but by then the accused had escaped.

The victims later went to Mahadevapura police station and filed a complaint .