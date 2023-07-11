Gang abducts and murders youth over old rivalry

July 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old delivery executive was abducted from Chandra Layout and murdered by a gang of four near Konasandra lake in Kengeri over old rivalry on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Chandra Layout.

According to the police, Tahir used to fight with his friend-turned-foe Nyamath and the duo were not in good terms since a year. Tahir used to tell his other friends that he would beat up Nyamath. Humiliated by this, Nyamath allegedly roped in his friends and decided to eliminate Tahir. As per the plan, one of the the accused Irfan called Tahir on Monday evening to the metro station in Chandra Layout on the pretext of meeting him.

As soon as he reached the place, the accused forced Tahir into an autorikshaw and took him to Konasandra lake where he was tortured and stabbed to death. The accused later dumped his body and fled the scene.

When Tahir did not return home, his father Syed Mahboob got to know that he went in an autorickshaw with his friends. Mahboob tried to reach the accused but their mobile phones were not reachable. Sensing something amiss, he filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout police.

Based on the complaint, the police traced the body near the lake and later detained a few people for questioning. The other accused have been identified as Nadeem and Sameer.

