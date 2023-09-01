ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi | 63 committees to ensure safe, eco-friendly festival in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Barricades, surveillance cameras and street lights will be installed around the designated lakes for safety. A fine will be levied on those selling idols made of plaster of paris, styrofoam and using chemical colours

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP workers during the immersion of Ganesha idols at a portion of the Ulsur lake in Bengaluru in September 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Friday, September 1, directed the setting up of committees comprising BBMP, police, Bescom and fire department officials in 63 divisional offices in view of Ganesha festival celebrations in the city. 

The directions of Mr. Giri Nath came during his meeting with various departments in connection with observing an eco-friendly Ganesha festival. In the meeting, he also instructed to make necessary arrangements in Sankey Tank, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Hebbal lake and other lakes for immersion of Ganesha idols after procession. The BBMP will also be setting up mobile tanks in areas which are away from lakes, and these mobile tanks will travel from one place to another during the festive season. 

The BBMP chief commissioner has directed officials to levy a fine on those selling idols made of plaster of paris, styrofoam or chemical colours, which as have been put under blanket ban.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Barricades, surveillance cameras and street lights will be installed around the designated lakes for safety, besides deploying skilled swimmers for rescue in case of any eventualities during the immersion. In some designated lakes, boats will be deployed apart from water pumps. The police will be deployed to ensure safety during processions around the lake. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBMP chief commissioner also directed the officials to levy a fine on those selling idols made of plaster of paris, styrofoam and using chemical colours as the civic body has put a blanket ban on the same. No flex or banners are allowed during the festival season and citizens have to take permission from the civic body for installation and procession of idols. He said all measures will be taken to ensure lakes are not polluted during the festival. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US