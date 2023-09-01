Ganesh Chaturthi | 63 committees to ensure safe, eco-friendly festival in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Friday, September 1, directed the setting up of committees comprising BBMP, police, Bescom and fire department officials in 63 divisional offices in view of Ganesha festival celebrations in the city.

The directions of Mr. Giri Nath came during his meeting with various departments in connection with observing an eco-friendly Ganesha festival. In the meeting, he also instructed to make necessary arrangements in Sankey Tank, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Hebbal lake and other lakes for immersion of Ganesha idols after procession. The BBMP will also be setting up mobile tanks in areas which are away from lakes, and these mobile tanks will travel from one place to another during the festive season.

Barricades, surveillance cameras and street lights will be installed around the designated lakes for safety, besides deploying skilled swimmers for rescue in case of any eventualities during the immersion. In some designated lakes, boats will be deployed apart from water pumps. The police will be deployed to ensure safety during processions around the lake.

The BBMP chief commissioner also directed the officials to levy a fine on those selling idols made of plaster of paris, styrofoam and using chemical colours as the civic body has put a blanket ban on the same. No flex or banners are allowed during the festival season and citizens have to take permission from the civic body for installation and procession of idols. He said all measures will be taken to ensure lakes are not polluted during the festival.