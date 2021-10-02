Gandhi Jayanti: ‘Tiranga Yatra’ by Youth Congress workers

Carry a 500-foot-long tricolour

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ with its members carrying a 500-foot-long tricolour to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Hundreds of KPYCC members carried the tricolour for more than a kilometre starting from Jyothi School in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. All throughout the padayatra, they sang patriotic songs and raised patriotic slogans as well as about building a harmonious society.

The yatra was led by Indian Youth Congress president B. V. Srinivas and KPYCC president M. S. Raksha Ramaiah.

Apart from youth congress members, children from Jawahar Baal Manch took part in the rally.

Children came dressed as Mahatma Gandhiji and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, paid tributes to freedom fighters and re-enacted the Dandi March. They sang poems and patriotic songs, waving the tricolor.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Srinivas said the Congress party's foundation was laid on the idealogy of unity in diversity. “The ‘father of the nation’ showed us the way to live harmoniously and Congress will never dilute its core ideology at any cost. Therefore, I call upon our youth Congress members to spread the message of unity,” he said. He added that Congress will not allow any party divide the country on communal lines.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the KPYCC chose to launch a rally to highlight unity in diversity on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which was observed across India on October 2.

IYC joint secretary Krishna Alla, secretary Surabhi Dwivedi and several other Youth Congress functionaries took part in the rally.