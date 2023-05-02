Gandhi Bazaar bandh for a day as traders, residents protest unscientific projects in the area 

May 02, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The tussle between traders and businesses and civic authorities in the city continues as all the shops and establishments in the Gandhi Bazaar area pulled their shutters down on Tuesday as a sign of protest against the alleged unscientific and unplanned development projects in the locality. Some street vendors also joined the protest, while others conducted their business as usual.

The ongoing Smart City and white topping work taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has affected the traders on Gandhi Bazaar main road for almost a year now. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT)’s proposal to make Gandhi Bazaar a vehicle-free, pedestrian zone has also drawn flak from traders and residents alike.

Concerns expressed about white-topping, tree felling

In a press conference on Tuesday, members of Heritage Basavanagudi Resident Welfare Forum and Basavanagudi Traders Association suggested that quality asphalting of the main road will be more beneficial than white topping as it would prevent waterlogging. They also expressed concern about the destruction of around 84 trees to aid white topping and demanded immediate action against BBMP and DULT officials, contractors and architects.

They also said that repeated conversations with the MLAs of Chickpet and Basavanagudi, the MP of Bengaluru South, other officials as well as their request letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were not taken into consideration.

“Pipe laying and other civic work has been taken up on Gandhi Bazaar main road and many centuries-old trees have been unscientifically destroyed in the process as the roots were affected due to the chemicals used while digging up the road. We suspect that over 84 trees will be destroyed in the process and hence we have lodged a complaint with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Ecology and Environment department, Chief Commissioner of BBMP and Chief Conservator of Forests,” the members said.

The members also expressed their dissent towards the proposed traffic restrictions, relocation of bus stand, construction of permanent vending structures and boom barriers in Gandhi Bazaar which would cause severe inconvenience to the public, residents and generational traders on the road.

Suggestions for a win-win

The traders and residents also suggested a slew of measures which would help them while also preserving the heritage of Gandhi Bazaar. They said the multi-level parking construction on the main road should include a fruit, vegetable and flower market or a separate vending zone should be created for them without causing trouble to the residents, traders and building owners.

They also said that the width of the main road and other connecting roads to the street should not be reduced and requested that footpaths be built to provide efficient connectivity to homes and establishments. Clean public toilets, drinking water facilities, garbage disposal bins and designated parking spots for auto rickshaws, cabs and small transport vehicles in Gandhi Bazaar were also among their demands.