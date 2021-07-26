Gambling den raided, 57 held

Bengaluru

26 July 2021 01:43 IST

The Indiranagar police on Saturday raided a gambling den and arrested 57 people. Three swiping machines and ₹2.3 lakh in cash were seized.

On a tip-off, police teams raided the Phoenix poker room located in a multi-storeyed building on Shri Krishna Temple Road, and sealed the premises. “Many people jumped to the adjacent building while some scaled down the pipes from the back of the building to escape during the raid. However, we arrested everyone involved barring one who managed to escaped,” said a police officer.

The raid was carried out following complaints from residents of allegedly large-scale illegal activities at the gambling room. Residents also claimed that patrons had violated lockdown rules.

