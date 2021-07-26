Bengaluru

Gambling den raided, 57 held

The Indiranagar police on Saturday raided a gambling den and arrested 57 people. Three swiping machines and ₹2.3 lakh in cash were seized.

On a tip-off, police teams raided the Phoenix poker room located in a multi-storeyed building on Shri Krishna Temple Road, and sealed the premises. “Many people jumped to the adjacent building while some scaled down the pipes from the back of the building to escape during the raid. However, we arrested everyone involved barring one who managed to escaped,” said a police officer.

The raid was carried out following complaints from residents of allegedly large-scale illegal activities at the gambling room. Residents also claimed that patrons had violated lockdown rules.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 1:43:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/gambling-den-raided-57-held/article35531072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY