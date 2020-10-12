Gambling: 65 held; ₹96 lakh seized

Bengaluru

12 October 2020 01:09 IST

The Central Crime Branch police raided a hotel at Mahadevapura on Sunday and arrested 65 people who were allegedly gambling. The police team seized ₹96 lakh in cash during the raid, one of the biggest hauls in recent times.

“We got a tip-off that one of the biggest gambling events was being organised at the hotel. Most of the people were from Andhra Pradesh who had been invited for the high-end event,” said a CCB official. Two of the organisers have been detained.

A senior CCB official expressed surprise that such a big event, organised during the pandemic, went unnoticed by the jurisdictional police.

Advertising

Advertising