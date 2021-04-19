GAIL proposes wet waste-to-energy plant in north Bengaluru

19 April 2021 08:31 IST

It will utilise segregated organic wet waste to produce Compressed Bio Gas

Vegetable shavings, fruit peel and other kitchen waste may soon be converted into clean, green gas instead of ending up in a landfill.

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) is in talks with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in north Bengaluru to utilise segregated organic wet waste.

According to a letter from GGL, officials met BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and other senior officials after which they submitted a proposal on April 9. GGL will set up and operate the plant at its own cost. The plant will have a minimum capacity of processing 75 tonnes of wet waste per day (TPD). Apart from the plant, GGL will also set up and operate other infrastructure, like a CNG station and Cascades (storage system), for utilisation of the CBG.

The proposal stated that the BBMP has to provide land free of cost for the plant and related infrastructure, with guarantee to supply minimum 75 tonnes of wet waste per day. GGL is willing to increase capacity to up to 300 TPD depending on the assurance they receive from BBMP about the availability of wet waste and land for the plant.

GGL officials are waiting for an in-principle approval from BBMP to set up the plant. “The plant is expected to address two key environmental concerns: produce clean natural gas which is eco-friendly, and also help with safe disposal of wet waste,” said Vivek Wathodkar, Chief General Manager, GGL.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan told The Hindu, “We were informed that GAIL wanted to set up a biomethanisation plant of around 50 tonnes per day capacity. The BBMP will identify land and provide the same to the company to establish the plant.” The location is yet to be decided. Officials from BBMP’s SWM Cell are expected to meet GGL representatives next week.

GGL has earlier partnered with BBMP in 2020 to provide 18 CNG-powered four-wheel dry waste collection vehicles worth ₹1 crore under CSR.