GAIL launches offer for owners of CNG vehicles

Bengaluru

16 September 2021 11:21 IST

Pre-paid CNG fuel card, which can be used at any outlet in Bengaluru

GAIL Gas Limited launched a special scheme for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the benefit of CNG-vehicle owners.

The CNG Promotional Scheme is valid for any person or organisation purchasing a new car, auto, taxi, LCV, HCV, or converting them to CNG with effect from September 10, 2021.

A pre-paid CNG fuel card ranging from ₹14,000 to ₹25,000 by GAIL Gas Limited will be offered to CNG customers, which can be utilised to fill CNG (free of cost) at any CNG station within Bengaluru. The card carries a validity of 120 to 180 days from the date of activation, and will offer a daily limit of ₹150 to ₹300 depending on the type of vehicle.

The scheme was launched on September 15 by Minister of Transport B. Sriramulu, in the presence of Raman Chadha, Chief Executive Officer, GAIL Gas Limited.