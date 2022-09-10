Gadkari urged to sanction bridge near Kanakapura

Congress MLC seeks proper entry and exit points at Maddur, Mandya on Bengaluru-Mysuru road

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and D.K. Suresh, MP, called on Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and D.K. Suresh, MP, on Friday called on Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urged him to sanction a new parallel bridge across the Arkavati on the Dindigul-Bengaluru section near Kanakapura.

The estimated cost of the bridge is ₹62.10 crore. They also urged Mr. Gadkari to look into the newly developed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which was under water following rain recently.

Entry-exit points

Congress MLC from Mandya Dinesh Guli Gowda, in a memorandum to Mr. Gadkari, urged him to provide entry and exit points at Mandya and Maddur on the expressway.

“Maddur–Malavalli, Maddur–Nagamangala, Maddur–Tumakuru, Maddur–Halaguru State highways can be connected by constructing exit and entry at Nidaghatta and Channegowdana Doddi of Maddur town on Bengaluru-Mysuru road,” he said.

Mr. Guli Gowda requested Mr. Gadkari to direct the National Highways Authority of India to take steps for providing entry and exit points on the highway at Mandya and Maddur for the benefit of the public.