ADVERTISEMENT

G20 members to deliberate on trade, technology in Bengaluru for next three days

May 22, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the successful completion of the first Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Meeting in Mumbai, the second TIWG under India’s G20 Presidency is scheduled in Bengaluru between May 23 and 25, said a statement from the Union Commerce Ministry.

During the three-day meeting, nearly 75 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries, and regional and international organisations would participate in deliberations on finding agreed solutions on issues related to international trade and investment.

On Tuesday, a seminar is being organised which would discuss the disruptive role of technology in driving inclusive growth and resilient trade. Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry would deliver a keynote address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 200 delegates from G20 member countries, international organisations, representatives from the technology sector and business community are expected to participate in deliberations on various issues around trade and technology.

Panel discussion

The seminar will also feature two panel discussions: one on how technology is reshaping trade and the other on transformative tools for revolutionising manufacturing and trade. Some of the panelists include Saurabh Chandra, Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group, Alok Nanda, CTO, GE South Asia and CEO GE India Technology Centre, Eske Bo Knudsen Rosenberg, Consul General and Head of Trade and Innovation Centre, Denmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US