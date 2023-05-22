G20 members to deliberate on trade, technology in Bengaluru for next three days

May 22, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the successful completion of the first Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Meeting in Mumbai, the second TIWG under India’s G20 Presidency is scheduled in Bengaluru between May 23 and 25, said a statement from the Union Commerce Ministry.

During the three-day meeting, nearly 75 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries, and regional and international organisations would participate in deliberations on finding agreed solutions on issues related to international trade and investment.

On Tuesday, a seminar is being organised which would discuss the disruptive role of technology in driving inclusive growth and resilient trade. Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry would deliver a keynote address.

Some 200 delegates from G20 member countries, international organisations, representatives from the technology sector and business community are expected to participate in deliberations on various issues around trade and technology.

Panel discussion

The seminar will also feature two panel discussions: one on how technology is reshaping trade and the other on transformative tools for revolutionising manufacturing and trade. Some of the panelists include Saurabh Chandra, Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group, Alok Nanda, CTO, GE South Asia and CEO GE India Technology Centre, Eske Bo Knudsen Rosenberg, Consul General and Head of Trade and Innovation Centre, Denmark.