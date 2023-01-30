ADVERTISEMENT

G20 energy transition working group meeting in Bengaluru between February 5-7

January 30, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 150 participants and nine special invitee guest countries will take part in the meeting along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates of the first G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting are scheduled to visit the Pavagada solar park in TUmkuru district of Karnataka to look at India’s push towards the renewable sector.

The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting (ETWG) will be hosted in Bengaluru between February 5 and 7.

Focus areas of G20 Energy Transition Working Group Meeting

Under the Ministry of Power, which is the nodal Ministry for ETWG, there will be six focus areas in the meeting – Energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, field for future and universal access to clean energy.

An international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)’ will be held on the sidelines of the ETWG meeting. 

Visit to Infosys campus in Bengaluru

Delegates are scheduled to visit the Infosys green building campus and Pavagada solar park to look at India’s push towards the renewable sector, and efforts to mitigate climate change.

