ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Regional Meet today

March 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The G-20-Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) regional meet and national roadshow is being held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The G20-DIA has been launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to recognise and support innovators that have digital solutions for global impact.

In this regard, a G20-DIA regional meet and national roadshow is being organised by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and The GAIN, a startup accelerator to showcase G20-DIA across India and bring together stakeholders such as government officials, international delegates, investors, successful innovators, seasoned entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and others to explore opportunities for global impact.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organisers the highlights of the G20-DIA regional meet and national roadshow are networking with relevant stakeholders, exploration of opportunities to showcase innovators venture at the G20-DIA Grand Summit which will be to be held in August in Bengaluru and explore opportunity to engage with government, national and international stakeholders through upcoming startup programmes. The organisers said that the themes of the G20-DIA regional meet are health-tech, agri-tech, circular economy, sustainability, ed-tech, fin-tech and secured digital infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US