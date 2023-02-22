G20 deliberations may find solutions to many issues: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

February 22, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The G20 deliberations can contribute significantly to finding solutions, especially when the whole world is still facing the effects of the Covid pandemic, to security issues around food and energy, worsening climate change, inflationary pressures, and geo-political tensions, said Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, on February 22.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“The G20 interactions can make significant contributions to find pragmatic solutions to many of these challenges through a focused and thoughtful dialogue and deliberations,” Mr. Thakur said. “The impact of these crises, if left unaddressed, could affect the progress of key developmental paradigms of economies.”

According to the Minister, the theme of G20 India is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ie; one earth, one family and one future. This theme reflects the importance India places on collaborative and joint efforts to address global challenges, Mr. Thakur explained.

The G20 First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting sessions that began on February 22 will conclude on February 25.