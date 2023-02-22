ADVERTISEMENT

G20 deliberations may find solutions to many issues: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

February 22, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addressing the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, on February 22, 2023.

The G20 deliberations can contribute significantly to finding solutions, especially when the whole world is still facing the effects of the Covid pandemic, to security issues around food and energy, worsening climate change, inflationary pressures, and geo-political tensions, said Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, on February 22.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“The G20 interactions can make significant contributions to find pragmatic solutions to many of these challenges through a focused and thoughtful dialogue and deliberations,” Mr. Thakur said. “The impact of these crises, if left unaddressed, could affect the progress of key developmental paradigms of economies.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Minister, the theme of G20 India is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ie; one earth, one family and one future. This theme reflects the importance India places on collaborative and joint efforts to address global challenges, Mr. Thakur explained.

The G20 First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting sessions that began on February 22 will conclude on February 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US