HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G20 deliberations may find solutions to many issues: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

February 22, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addressing the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, on February 22, 2023.

Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addressing the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, on February 22, 2023.

The G20 deliberations can contribute significantly to finding solutions, especially when the whole world is still facing the effects of the Covid pandemic, to security issues around food and energy, worsening climate change, inflationary pressures, and geo-political tensions, said Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, on February 22.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“The G20 interactions can make significant contributions to find pragmatic solutions to many of these challenges through a focused and thoughtful dialogue and deliberations,” Mr. Thakur said. “The impact of these crises, if left unaddressed, could affect the progress of key developmental paradigms of economies.”

According to the Minister, the theme of G20 India is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ie; one earth, one family and one future. This theme reflects the importance India places on collaborative and joint efforts to address global challenges, Mr. Thakur explained.

The G20 First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and the Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting sessions that began on February 22 will conclude on February 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.