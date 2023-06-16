G. Parameshwara mandates DCPs to monitor traffic on Bengaluru roads for four hours a day

June 16, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

With an aim to make tech city Bengaluru traffic-free, Home Minister G Parameshwara has mandated all Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officials to supervise traffic by staying on the roads for four hours during peak hours. Mr. Parameshwara gave this instruction during a review meeting of Bengaluru City Police held on Friday, June 16.

Mr. Parameshwara said the tech city is infamous for its notorious traffic and he is on a mission to remove the tag to ease movement of vehicles. He said all DCPs and ACPs should be on the field for four hours — two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

Mr. Parameshwara set a deadline of three months for the Bengaluru police to end traffic problems faced in many pockets of the city. The DCP visits to bottlenecks during the peak hours will commence from Saturday. “After three months, we should not receive traffic related complaints from the public,” he instructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the anti-conversion law, he said the State will repeal the law passed by the previous BJP government which goes against the provisions of the Constitution and Article 25. Under Article 25, every person has the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens. To a question on what will happen to the existing cases booked under this law, he said, “We will look into the legal and procedural aspects later.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT