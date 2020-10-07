Bengaluru

G. Gururaj given charge of NIMHANS

G. Gururaj, senior professor of epidemiology, has been appointed as the in-charge director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for a period of three months with effect from October 4, or until a regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier.

This comes in the wake of B.N. Gangadhar, senior professor of psychiatry, NIMHANS, completing his tenure as director.

An order to this effect was issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

