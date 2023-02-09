G-20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meet gets underway

February 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the G-20 Sherpa Track was held on Thursday.

Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General, Forests, and Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), emphasised on how G-20 has played a vital role over the years, in dealing with economic, financial, social, and environmental issues.

He also highlighted that India’s Presidency will propagate the cause through collective leadership to take forward the commendable initiatives from the past G-20 Presidencies to create tangible impact.

A.S Rawat, Director General, Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), discussed the global perspectives on the eco-restoration aspects specifically with respect to mining and forest fire affected areas.

Affected areas

During this session, representatives from G-20 countries shared their experiences and best practices on Restoration of Mining and Forest Fire Affected Areas. Ruchi Pant from UNDP shared her experiences on conservation and preservation of ecosystems at mining-affected areas, specifically highlighting the work done in India. Over the next two days, G-20 members will further deliberate on three key priorities identified by ECSWG.

Site visits

In the second half of the day, the delegates were taken for site visits to the Kalkere Arboretum and Bannerghatta Biological Park at Bengaluru. At Kalkere Arboretum, the delegates got an opportunity to experience the four predominant forest ecosystems of Karnataka.

The delegates were shown forest restoration models adopted in these ecosystems and the successful revival of faunal biodiversity in these areas.

Mr. Goyal said that the participants will be shown the successful programmes that have been undertaken by the Karnataka Forest Department and also highlight the States successful ecotourism model.

“Karanataka has one of the best managed forest’s in the country. The State has the second largest tiger population in the country and there are beautiful forests. The State Forest Department has done wonderful work in promoting agroforestry and tree outside forest programmes,” Mr. Goyal said.