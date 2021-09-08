Future bleak for other sectors

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 21:13 IST

The fuel price hike has impacted other sectors as well, especially those in the transport sector, like cab operators, and the hotel industry.

“Before the pandemic, diesel was around ₹68 per litre. Today it is over ₹94 per litre, just in a matter of over a year. Driving cabs is increasingly becoming unviable in the city. This coupled with loss of work has pushed many drivers into debt traps. Many cabs have been seized in lieu for loans, many have quit the profession, and some have even committed suicide,” rued Tanveer Pasha, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association.

G.R. Shanmugappa, president, Karnataka Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association, advocates for States to follow in Tamil Nadu’s footsteps and offer tax cuts on fuel.

The hotel industry, too, is struggling with what appears to be the new normal. “Business is already down and the price rise is only making it unviable. Unless there is a correction, we will be forced to hike prices of all items on our menus shortly. It may not be a wise decision to charge more when the business is already down, but we will be left with no other option,” said Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Regional Hotels and Restaurants Owners’ Association.