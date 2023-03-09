ADVERTISEMENT

Furniture shop gutted

March 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A furniture shop on Sarjapur main road was gutted owing to suspected electric short circuit on Thursday morning.

Fire from the shop situated on the first floor, followed by thick smoke, was spotted by passers-by, who alerted the fire control room.

Two tenders rushed to the spot and after hours of struggle, managed to contain the fire. The fire spread and gutted the entire shop as there were clothes and foam material stored in the shop, a fire officer said.

As the shop was closed, no one was inside or injured in the fire accident, the officials said. However, goods and material worth lakhs have been destroyed in the mishap. The Bellandur police visited the spot and are probing to ascertain the cause of fire.

