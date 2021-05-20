Furnace in Wilson Garden crematorium closed

20 May 2021 07:53 IST

One furnace at Wilson Garden electric crematorium will be closed for urgent repairs for eight days from May 20 to May 27.

With furnaces in the 12 electric crematoriums in the city functioning beyond their capacity, the civic body has to frequently shut them down for maintenance and repair work.

On May 11, the Banashankari crematorium was closed for maintenance work till May 20. Prior to that, the civic body had to close Sumanahalli electric crematorium after its furnaces broke down.

