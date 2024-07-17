GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Funds diverted from Valmiki corporation used during Lok Sabha elections, says Directorate of Enforcement

Agency says probe reveals that approximately ₹90 crore was diverted to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Published - July 17, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Minister B. Nagendra being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru.

A file photo of former Minister B. Nagendra being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is probing the scam at the State-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., claimed to have uncovered evidence that the diverted funds were used during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The ED has arrested former Minister B. Nagendra in connection with the scam.

The agency made a statement for the first time in the case on Wednesday. The ED said that its probe revealed that approximately ₹90 crore was diverted to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The diverted funds were then laundered through fake and shell accounts, with cash and bullion dispersed among the accused, the ED added. 

For liquor

The agency further claimed that it had uncovered that “a substantial amount of funds were utilised to procure a significant quantity of liquor just prior to the general elections. Additionally, high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini, were purchased using proceeds from the scam.

“During search operations at the premises of Mr. Nagendra and Basanagouda Daddal (corporation chairman), the ED recovered incriminating documents linking them to the handling of diverted funds during the recent elections. Additionally, associates closely connected to Mr. Nagendra were implicated in the fund diversion and cash management. Incriminating evidence related to the handling of these illicit funds was also discovered at the residence of the corporation’s chairman,” the ED said further in its statement on Wednesday. 

Nagendra’s wife questioned

Meanwhile, ED officials questioned Mr. Nagendra’s wife Manjula regarding certain transactions reportedly made through her accounts for over eight hours at the ED office in Shantinagar on Wednesday.

Amidst speculations of her arrest, the ED let her go. The ED custody of Mr. Nagendra ends on Thursday.

