Full-time MD for K-RIDE to be appointed in 15 to 20 days, says Somanna

On Monday, June 17, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna said that the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), responsible for executing the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), will get a technically qualified full-time managing director within the next 15 to 20 days.

“South Western Railways (SWR) has formally requested the Railway Board to appoint a technically qualified full-time managing director for K-RIDE. The request has been approved by the railway board, and the appointment process is currently in progress to finalise it within the next 15 to 20 days,” he said.

Tender for stations

Meanwhile, on June 15, K-RIDE issued a tender for the construction of eight stations along the Mallige Line’s Chikkabanavara–Yeswantpur priority section. The stations covered in the tender include Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal, and Mathikere.

These stations are part of Bengaluru Suburban Rail’s 25-km Byappanahalli–Yeshwantpur–Chikkabanavara (Mallige) corridor.