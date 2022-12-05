Full support of government for Aero India 2023, says Bommai 

December 05, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised complete support of the State government for hosting the 14th edition of Aero India which is to be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17.

Mr. Bommai who met a Ministry of Defence team along with HAL officials thanked the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for selecting Bengaluru as the venue for Aero India 2023 and promised complete support of the host State to make this edition the largest ever since its inception.

The Ministry of Defence team led by Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) and Cdr. Achal Malhotra, CEO, Defence Exhibition Organisation along with C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL met the Chief Minister.

The Ministry of Defence team also took an on-site assessment at the Air Force Station and has fast-tracked all planning and execution of the mega event which will showcase India’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in Aerospace and Defence.

HAL which is the nodal organization for the airshow said that it has constituted its teams and are ready to interact with the nodal teams of the State government and the Air Force to ensure seamless execution of Aero India 2023 which has multiple stakeholders.