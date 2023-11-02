Full-scale model of Chandrayaan-3 on display at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum 

November 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A full-scale model of Chandrayaan-3 with the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover has been put on display at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum.

The model, received from the ISRO’s U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, was unveiled by P. Veeramuthuvel, project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission. Addressing students, he urged them to work hard in whatever task they are doing.

“Nothing can replace hard work. Consistent efforts are very important. Whatever task you are doing, do it with due diligence. That is very important, put your heart out, that is what we did in Chandrayaan-3,” Dr. Veeramuthuvel said.

India made history when the Vikram lander touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to land on the moon successfully and the first to do so near the lunar south pole. The Government of India has declared August 23 as the National Space Day to commemorate this historic moment.

The Chandrayaan-3’s predecessor Chandrayaan-2’s lander crashed while attempting to make a landing on the moon surface in 2019.

Dr. Veeramuthuvel, who was part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission as well, said the Chandrayaan-3 team learned from the failure of the earlier mission and emerged successfully. He called upon the students not to get bogged down by failures, but move forward.

“When we were handed over the Chandrayaan-3 project, our entire team, including me, had mixed emotions due to the failure of the earlier mission. But we learnt from our mistakes and came back strongly. That is what we did in Chandrayaan-3. I would say that Chandrayaan-3 can give plenty of food for thought to the student community, particularly how to bounce back from the failures,” Dr. Veeramuthuvel said.