Fugitive rowdy arrested at Kadalekai Parishe

November 23, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A visit to one of the city’s favourite events has cost a fugitive dear. The Basavanagudi police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old rowdy-sheeter who had come to visit the temple during the Kadalekai Parishe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Pratvik, a resident of Hosakerehalli, had several criminal cases pending and the court had issued four warrants against him. The accused was arrested in 2019 for attempting to murder his rival and was remanded in judicial custody. However, he obtained bail a few months later and was on the run since then.

On Wednesday, the Basavanagudi police, based on a definite clue, waited for him near the temple in mufti and pinned him down before he could enter the temple.

The accused was taken into custody for further investigations to ascertain his activities while he was off the radar.

Meanwhile, CCB officials conducted a special drive against rowdies and detained 86 anti-social elements to check their background and criminal antecedents in the wake of the upcoming elections.

Several teams led by five ACPs and 20 inspectors carried simultaneous raids on the houses of the rowdy elements across the city and detained them for questioning. Wile some of the rowdies escaped before the raid, the police in some cases recovered lethal weapons from their houses.

The police questioned them about their activities and financial status and recorded their statements and warned them to stay away from anti-social activities or any election-related campaigns.