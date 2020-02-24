Bengaluru

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal

A team of police led by ADGP, law and order, Amar Kumar Pandey brought fugitive underworld operative Ravi Pujari from Senegal on Monday.

The gangster was nabbed in South Africa and was later extradited to Senegal, police sources said.

Pujari, handcuffed, escorted by a team of officials landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from where he was taken to an undisclosed location amidst tight security.

A native of Udupi in Karnataka, Ravi Pujari grew up in Dombivali. He was arrested in Senegal last week.

He will later be produced before the court and taken into custody for further investigation.

DG and IGP Praveen Sood congratulated the team’s effort.

Pujari, involved in over 70 criminal cases, was running organised extortion rackets in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

Last year, he was arrested by the Senegal authorities, and the Indian police failed to arrest him as a local court there granted him bail.

The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources.

(With inputs from PTI)

