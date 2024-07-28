GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FSSAI monitoring ‘illicit supply’ of meat to Bengaluru via trains

Published - July 28, 2024 06:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following reports of an alleged illicit supply of mutton and other animal meat to Bengaluru via trains, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of Karnataka has collected samples of the parcels and is getting them tested.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State Health Department and the Food Safety Authority are closely monitoring the “illicit supply”. “An inspection was carried out at the railway station on Friday (July 26), and 90 parcels of animal meat were seized, which are now undergoing lab testing. Any irregularities detected in the laboratory analysis will prompt swift and severe action,” the Minister said.

According to an official statement by Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K., officials from the Police Department and the Authority visited the railway station and conducted an inspection on July 26.

“During the inspection, it was found that parcels received via a train from Rajasthan were being loaded into a transport vehicle on the outer premises of the station. There were a total of 90 parcels, and upon inspection, animal meat was found in the parcels. Samples were collected and have been sent to the food laboratory for analysis to ascertain the species of animals. Based on the analysis reports, further legal action will be taken. Detailed information about the FSSAI licences of the senders and recipients of the parcels is being collected. If any discrepancies are found, further legal action will be initiated as per regulations,” the statement said.

