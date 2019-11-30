FSL explosion: High-level probe committee formed

A day after seven people were injured in an accidental explosion at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madiwala, a high-level committee was formed to probe the incident.

It will be headed by Parashivamurthy, ADGP (Crime and Technical Services), and will include Abhinav Khare, FSL director, Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South), and the head of the chemical lab where the explosion took place on Friday afternoon. The committee has been directed to submit a report in two weeks.

DG&IGP Neelamani Raju has also directed the FSL director to take all safety measures at the lab to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The Madiwala police, too, have taken up a case and are questioning the FLS staff and officials.

Scientific officer Srinath B.S., who was testing a sample of explosive substance, suspected to be triacetone triperoxide (TATP), lost a finger, while scientific assistant Navya sustained injuries to her eyes. “Both of them are in a hospital and are recovering. Two of the injured staff members have been discharged,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East).

According to sources, initial inquiries revealed have that the explosion was the result of “friction” between chemical agents while the scientists were conducting an analysis. “All the FSL staff members are trained to handle explosives and had safety gear on. We need to find out what exactly happened,” a source said.

A sample from Raichur was reportedly being tested by the team when the explosion took place.