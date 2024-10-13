“I was fed up with last-minute cancellations every time I booked a cab after work around 6 p.m. It became almost impossible to rely on Ola or Uber,” says Shruthi P. Kumar, a tech professional in Bellandur, Bengaluru. “Ever since I switched to an EV cab service, the difference has been like night and day — no more cancellations, though it costs a bit higher than regular fuel cab, and I get peace of mind knowing my ride will show up at least,” she added.

This sentiment is becoming increasingly common among Bengaluru’s cab commuters. Frustrated by frequent cancellations from traditional cab services, many in the city are now turning to electric vehicle (EV) cab companies like BluSmart, Quick Ride, Envi, and Shoffr. These electric cab services, though slightly more expensive and often requiring pre-booking, offer what has become a key selling point: reliability, as cab users and drivers told The Hindu.

For many, the convenience of booking a ride and not worrying about last-minute cancellations far outweighs the marginally higher cost of electric cabs.

“I had five traditional ride-hailing app-based cab drivers cancel on me back-to-back when I needed to catch a flight,” recounts Mohammed Ashfaq, a frequent flyer, from Jayanagar. “Now I only book Blusmart for airport trips. It’s slightly more expensive, but I know they won’t cancel.”

Why EV cabs rarely cancel

According to EV cab drivers, the primary reason electric cab services have a lower cancellation rate lies in their operational model. “Unlike Ola and Uber, where drivers typically own the cars and must deal with high maintenance costs and loan repayments, electric cab companies often own their fleet. This removes the financial burden from the drivers, allowing them to focus solely on driving without worrying about vehicle ownership expenses,” said Pream Sai, an EV cab driver from JP Nagar.

Anil Kumar, a driver with BluSmart, explains: “We don’t own the cars, so there’s no financial burden on us. I no longer have to worry about loan payments or maintenance. I just focus on driving and get paid for every ride, plus tips from passengers. It’s a much better setup than when I used to lease a car and had to deal with constant hassles. Now, those problems are gone, and it’s a smoother experience.”

Electric cab services have gained particular traction among Bengaluru’s tech workforce, airport travellers and families who are going for an event.

“I used to get so stressed when drivers would cancel my ride just because they didn’t like the destination or the traffic. With EV cabs, I can pre-book my rides, and I’ve never had a driver cancel on me. The peace of mind is worth the extra money. However, there is a downside — there aren’t many EV cabs available, so pre-booking is a must, often 30 minutes in advance. This can be inconvenient for those needing a ride urgently,” said Jagadish R., a resident of Jayanagar.

“Whenever we have to attend a family function like a wedding, my family now prefers to book an EV cab in advance, and it’s always on time,” he added.

Why Bengaluru commuters are shifting to electric cabs Reliability: EV cab drivers rarely cancel rides, ensuring a dependable service. Pre-Booking: Passengers can pre-book rides to guarantee availability. Environmentally Friendly: EVs contribute to reduced emissions and cleaner air. Comfort: Most of our electric vehicles are SUVs and high-quality cars, and are generally quieter than traditional petrol or diesel vehicles.

The switch to electric cabs isn’t just about reliability. Many commuters in Bengaluru are also drawn to the eco-friendly aspect of these services. Anisha D’Souza, a software engineer from Kalyan Nagar, said, “I started using EV cabs because I wanted to contribute to reducing emissions. It feels good knowing that every time I choose an EV, I’m making a small difference. With vehicles powered entirely by electricity, these services help reduce the number of petrol and diesel vehicles on the road, contributing to cleaner air in the city.”

Challenges for EV cabs

Despite their growing popularity, electric cab services are not without challenges. The biggest hurdle is a shortage of vehicles. As demand rises, many passengers report difficulty in securing a booking, especially during peak hours.

Though there was no response from the companies, Mahesh T.K., an EV cab driver, said, “The demand for electric cabs is really growing, but we simply don’t have enough cars to meet it. During peak hours, the bookings far outnumber the available cars. We often have to turn down requests, which is frustrating for both us and the passengers. It’s clear that people want reliable, eco-friendly options, but the fleet size just isn’t there yet.”