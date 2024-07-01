Youth Photographic Society (popularly known as YPS), Bengaluru, held the 42nd YPS National Salon, 2024, under the patronage of the Federation of Indian Photography. The best photographs from across India were chosen and awarded in different categories such as “Colour”, “Monochrome”, “Nature” and “Travel.”

Youth under 18 years of age could participate without any entry fee with one special Young Talent Award under each Section. YPS received about 2,753 images from 206 entrants out of which 563 images were accepted and 60 of them were selected for awards, which were given away on Sunday at Bengaluru

Here are some of the award winning entries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.