Frozen in time

Updated - July 01, 2024 10:23 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The best photographs from across India

The Hindu Bureau

Agni Kanda Karnan | Photo Credit: Karthik S Kargallu

Youth Photographic Society (popularly known as YPS), Bengaluru, held the 42nd YPS National Salon, 2024, under the patronage of the Federation of Indian Photography. The best photographs from across India were chosen and awarded in different categories such as “Colour”, “Monochrome”, “Nature” and “Travel.”

Devotees of Wari Yatra 1000 | Photo Credit: Abhishek Basak

Youth under 18 years of age could participate without any entry fee with one special Young Talent Award under each Section. YPS received about 2,753 images from 206 entrants out of which 563 images were accepted and 60 of them were selected for awards, which were given away on Sunday at Bengaluru

Regal serenity Amboseli wonder. | Photo Credit: Karthick Sridharan

Car festival. | Photo Credit: Sagar Devadiga

Tribal dance. | Photo Credit: Katukuri Surya Prakasa Rao

Jejuhi Haldi Fesatival | Photo Credit: Sudhir Nazare

Rat Snake | Photo Credit: Ravindra Kambl

Kulasai Kali Sunrise | Photo Credit: Achintya Murthy

Montague Harrie with Egg | Photo Credit: Vishaka Guru G R

Rainy nigh. | Photo Credit: Suresh Bangera

Here are some of the award winning entries.

