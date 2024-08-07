From recovering lost baggage to saving lives, 34 SOS alerts sent through safety islands of Bengaluru police 

There was an accident involving a car and a food delivery person’s vehicle on July 16 on 80-Feet Road in Ashwathnagar around 2.30 a.m. Around four to five bystanders immediately assembled, and someone dialled 112 as the delivery person was seriously injured. In the meantime, they also realised that the Bengaluru City Police’s safety island was right there, and immediately pressed the button.

“The command centre dispatched a Hoysala car and an ambulance to the spot. Before the ambulance could reach, the police reached the spot and transported the victim to the hospital,” said a staff member working at the command centre.

Connecting to centre

This is one of the many instances where the safety islands, which were set up in 2023, have been of help. Safety islands with emergency call buttons connected to the Bengaluru Safe City Command Centre were set up under the Bengaluru Safe City project. These were installed in spots vulnerable to crime at Hebbal, Electronics City, Yeshwantpur, V.V. Puram, and other areas.

“On April 7, on the same 80 Feet Road, passers-by noticed a person trying to end their life. They quickly pressed the SOS button, and the Hoysala police soon reached there. They spoke to the individual, and brought the person to the police station and then arranged for counselling,” said a staff member.

From June 2023 to July 2024, the command centre received 35 actionable alerts and 2,500 prank alerts from the safety islands.

“This is a first-of-its kind initiative in Bengaluru. While our motive is to provide emergency service to people, some also misuse the facility,” said Kshama Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), command centre.

Mobile thefts

The actionable alerts are usually related to theft, accidents, narcotics, and conflicts. “Most people dial 112 on their phones, but those who lose their phones use the safety islands. We have got a few cases of mobile theft through these alerts,” the staff member said.

She narrated an incident on June 10 in Electronics City. “A man had left for work early in the morning in a bus. He then noticed that his phone was missing. He was aware of the safety island near the Electronics City bus stand. He alighted and pressed the SOS button. He was not sure if his phone had fallen off somewhere or someone had stolen it. We told him that he was visible to us and asked him to stand right there until the police arrived. Once they arrived, they took him to the police station, and he filed an e-lost complaint,” she said.

Passengers who leave behind their luggage in buses or autorickshaws, especially tourists, also use safety islands to seek help to track their luggage, the staff members said.

Citizens complain

Citizens, however, complain that after arriving at accident spots, the police sometimes refuse to transport victims to hospitals and wait for ambulances.

Recently, there was an accident on Triveni Road in Yeshwantpur around 2 a.m. which left the victim severely injured. While the Hoysala staff refused to transport the victim and said that they would wait for an ambulance, the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police transported the victim in their car for a short distance and then shifted him to an ambulance.

Following public outrage, Saidulu Adavath, DCP North division, had initiated an inquiry into the incident. “After looking at all the facts, we have initiated disciplinary action against the staff members,” Mr. Adavath said.