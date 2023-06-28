From Plates to Pals: The Koramangala Lunch Group’s 7-year weekly ritual

June 28, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

At precisely 1 o’clock on any given Wednesday, Nimish Gupta, 49, a techie, can be found at a restaurant, joined by his longstanding lunch companions — the Koramangala Lunch Group. While their name suggests Koramangala as their meeting place, the group has shifted to an Andhra restaurant in HSR Layout due to some members’ relocation. Nimish clarifies, “Since a few members moved out, we decided that every first Wednesday of the month we’ll try a restaurant in HSR Layout.”

Nimish and Devesh Agarwal, 59, co-founded the group seven years ago. Reflecting on their initial bond, Devesh shares, “Nimish and I became friends through our shared passion for aviation. He used to regale me with tales of his culinary exploits, so I suggested we try those dishes together at least once a week.”

Recognising the constraints of their busy schedules, Nimish acknowledges, “Mondays and Tuesdays are always chaotic, and weekends are reserved for family and other commitments. We realised Wednesday was the perfect compromise, allowing us to gather for lunch.” Initially comprising just two members, the Koramangala Lunch Group has expanded to include 11 active participants on WhatsApp.

The group convenes every Wednesday at a restaurant, with the chosen venue determined through a majority vote among the members. At the beginning of each month, members can submit their recommendations, shaping upcoming culinary adventures. The first week of every month sees the group venturing to an establishment in HSR Layout, while the remaining weeks remain faithful to Koramangala.

“We refer to our HSR visit as our ‘outstation’ experience,” chuckles Vivek Vaid, a member for the past five years. “If I were dining alone, I’d miss out on the wide array of starters, main courses, and desserts. However, with a large group, we can sample most of the menu, ensuring nothing goes to waste,” he explains.

To maintain the group’s vitality and commitment, a policy is in place for consistent absenteeism from Wednesday lunches. Individuals missing more than two consecutive weeks are removed from the group. While members are encouraged to bring along friends, aspiring new participants must demonstrate their dedication by attending three consecutive meals before becoming official lunch group members.

Priyanka Jagathy, a group member and home chef, clarifies, “Attending at least three meals allows us to assess compatibility, gauge their vibe, and ensure their commitment as regular participants.”

Throughout the years, the group has grown closer. “The secret sauce is definitely the friends we’ve made along the way. I wouldn’t miss my Wednesday lunches for anything. It’s my weekly rendezvous with friends,” reveals Jaideep Gandhi.

For as they gather each week, they demonstrate that true fulfillment lies not just in devouring good food, but also in savouring the connections they have forged — a feast that feeds both the belly and the soul.

Joining Jaideep for Wednesday lunches, Eeshita Desai, his wife, reflects on her transition from Gujarat to Bengaluru in 2020. “Arriving without any friends, this group holds a special place in my heart. I truly treasure the friendships I’ve formed here. Even in the darkest hours, I know I can rely on them for support,” she says.

Amidst the lunch gathering, an animated dialogue unfolds, led by Paul Abraham, a 44-year-old multilinguist fluent in seven languages. Engaging with his fellow members, they delve deep into captivating subjects encompassing the origins of the fish, the diverse culinary traditions, and the striking resemblances found in the flavours of Andhra cuisine. This convivial ritual has become a cherished part of his life.

With an unwavering passion for gastronomy, Paul discovers in this group a harmonious convergence of kindred spirits who share his profound appreciation for the art of food. “Here, we gather as fellow enthusiasts, engaging in stimulating discussions around cuisines and palates,” he shares.

Yet, the connections formed transcend the confines of culinary discourse. “We have seamlessly integrated into one another’s lives, marking our presence in family gatherings and significant milestones. Through life’s highs and lows, we stand together as a steadfast support system,” he shares.

When the pandemic struck and the lockdown was imposed, physical meetings became impossible for the group. However, they adapted by gathering virtually. Nadir Aslam, 42, who owns a store in Brigade Road, found himself yearning for the companionship of his friends when the lockdown commenced. “ I proposed why don’t we do the lunch on video call and that’s how we never broke our streak of meeting for Wednesday lunch,” he says. Despite the distance from Koramangala to his store, Nadir diligently takes a break every Wednesday to be there with the lunch group.

Punctual members of the group, arriving precisely at 1 pm, waste no time in ordering their desired starters and diving right in. “When it comes to food, we start on time. Others may join us later, but we base our orders on the best recommendations from the restaurant staff or popular dishes,” explains Nimish.

At Andhra Vilas in HSR Layout, a cornucopia of flavours awaits as the group indulges in their selected dishes: two egg velluli karam, chilli chicken Andhra style, Nellore Mutton Biriyani, ullavachari paneer biriyani, two fish roast Andhra special, two prawns fry, ullavachari chicken biriyani, mutton keema fry, three chicken dry, three mutton fry, seven Andhra meals, and 10 lime sodas. Around ₹7,470 later, a snapshot captures the culinary conquest, joining the visual feast of their lunchtime chronicles in a Google drive.

Nimish eagerly recommends the ullavachari dish to those who arrived later, insisting, “The Ullavachari is truly exceptional, so be sure to try it.” Some members patiently wait, sampling the dishes ordered by their fellow diners before selecting their own. Soon, the lunch table reaches full capacity as eight individuals gather around, merging two separate dining tables.

“Three members couldn’t make it this time, but that’s alright. We’ll catch up with them next week,” remarks Devesh. “That’s the beauty of our group — our decisions are democratic, and we genuinely enjoy each other’s company. We eagerly anticipate our Wednesday lunches, which is perhaps why we’ve remained active for seven years,” he adds.

As the lunch draws to a close, and the conversations gradually quiet down, there is a lingering sense of fulfillment among the members. In the midst of their gastronomic adventures and shared laughter, something deeper has been woven into the fabric of their friendship.

Within their Wednesday rendezvous, they not only savour the flavours of diverse cuisines but also the zestful discourse on food, kinship, ardour, and existence itself. In a bustling metropolis that often leaves one adrift in the whirlpool of monotonous routines, this group has uncloaked the potency of collective sustenance — where breaking bread becomes the very architect of bridging souls, leaving no crumb of doubt in their hearts.

With the bill settled, Nimish springs up, prompting the group to huddle and venture outside for their customary photo session. It has become a ritual, etched into their seven-year tradition.

And so, plates emptied and hearts brimming, they bid farewell until their next flavourful encounter. In this culinary tale, they have truly discovered the recipe for a rich life—a generous portion of laughter, a touch of friendship, and a hearty dollop of togetherness. Bon appétit, indeed!

