From next week, 60,000 people to be vaccinated daily in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

03 March 2021 23:14 IST

Thereafter, civic body aims to target 1 lakh people a day

The BBMP plans to increase the number of centres that will be eligible to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. In a press release, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said from next week , vaccination will be provided at 107 hospitals (100-beds) as well as 141 BBMP hospitals and referral hospitals in the city. The move will help BBMP vaccinate 60,000 people per day. The release also said thereafter it would target one lakh people per day.

According to Mr. Prasad, owing to glitches in CoWIN portal, only 1,063 people could be vaccinated on the first day of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process. On the second day, the number rose to 3,128. The administration targeted 4,600 people for vaccination in 26 hospitals on Wednesday.

ASHA workers and others will be roped in to identify people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities in slums as they may not have access to online platforms for registration.

Mr. Prasad maintained that glitches in the CoWIN portal are getting rectified. “People are coming forward to get vaccinated,” Mr. Prasad said.

A survey is under way to identify people who are 45 years old and living with comorbidities and till now 3.50 lakh such people have been identified.