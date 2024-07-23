From Gokak agitation to ‘quota for locals’ Bill: A long history of language and quota movements in Karnataka

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government found itself in the eye of the storm recently as the “quota for local” bill snowballed into a huge controversy.

The bill that was cleared by the cabinet on July 15 proposed that industries, factories and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% in non-management positions.

Owing to strong adverse reactions from company heads and industry leaders the bill has been paused now for further deliberations.

In Karnataka, the demand for reservations for locals has not been a very loud or consistent one. Sudden and in isolated spurts at best, it, however, has a history that dates back to the 1980s.

Gundu Rao and Gokak agitation

After the collapse of the Devaraj Urs-led government, R. Gundu Rao became the chief minister of the State in 1980. His three-year term was mired in controversies and among them was the Gokak agitations, the biggest language-centric movement in Karnataka till date.

Rao set off a storm by imposing Sanskrit as the first language in schools and removing Kannada and Hindi from the first language groups. Strong protests followed and a committee chaired by Jnanpith awardee Prof V.K. Gokak was formed.

In 1981, the committee recommended Kannada as the sole first language at the high school level and made it compulsory at the primary levels.

The government, however, dragged its feet on implementation of the same. The protests became stronger. With Kannada movie icon Rajkumar supporting the cause, the movement gained unprecedented momentum.

Janata government comes to power

In 1983, Janata government, the first non-Congress government in the State, came to power led by Ramakrishna Hegde.

“The Janata government saw itself as a sequel to the multiple movements such as the Dalit movement, the farmers’ movement and the Kannadiga movement that shaped that period,” says A. Narayana, faculty at Azim Premji University.

This meant that the government had to assuage the feelings of these sections, and the Sarojini Mahishi Committee was one such attempt.

The committee headed by Sarojini Mahishi, four-time Lok Sabha member from Dharwad North constituency and vice-chairperson of the Rajya Sabha between 1982 and 1984, tabled its report in 1986 and advocated for a percentage of public sector jobs to be reserved for local candidates.

But how did a demand for Kannada in schools result in a committee recommending domicile-based employment reservations? Narayana explains.

“While Kannada movements were gaining strength, those were also the heydays of public sector undertakings in Karnataka. Bangalore became the epicentre of major PSUs such as HMT, HAL, NAL and so on,” he says.

The PSUs employed people in large numbers from outside the State. Among a section of people this stemmed a sense that locals were not getting their due in terms of employment.

Mahishi report

Among the 58 recommendations it made, the Mahishi report advocated for 100% reservations for local candidates in D category jobs at Central PSUs and railways. For C-category jobs 65% reservation was suggested above a certain payscale and 80% below it.

The report also stated that local candidates should be employed at state PSUs, however, considering competency requirements, if local candidates were not available, then others could be appointed with the special permission of the government.

For reservations in the central government PSUs, the committee also suggested constitutional amendments since it would have been against the federal principles to reserve jobs on the basis of region.

Nevertheless, the report was never implemented.

Emergence of private sector

In the years that followed, liberalisation happened. Private sector emerged as a major player in the State.

“Post 1991, the state government went out of their way to placate the private sector. States were virtually competing with each other to give incentives in return for industrial investments. Something like the ‘quota for local bill’ would have been seen as a major disincentive then,” Narayana says.

Parallelly, among sections of people, a simmering fear of being relegated into a minority kept growing.

Although there have been no consistent long-drawn agitations in the state for job reservations, the voices for the same never really faded away either.

Revised report

In 2016 during the Siddaramaiah-led government, a five-member committee headed by L. Hanumanthaiah was set up to revise the Mahishi report.

“The Mahishi report belonged to a pre-liberalisation era. The relationship between state and private industry was very different then. Public sector was prominent and private sector was yet to emerge as a strong force. To address this, a revised Mahishi committee report was submitted,” Narayana notes.

The revised report essentially extended the recommendations from the previous report to private sector.

It suggested that C and D-grade jobs at all private sector companies including IT-BT, resorts, retail commerce, hospitals, entertainment units, hotels, transport, tourism, start-ups, e-commerce, educational institutions and others should be reserved for local candidates since the state government provide these companies with facilities such as water, electricity, road, tax concessions and so on. This was recommended as one of the conditions to provide license to the companies.

The report also suggested that 80% of the higher-level jobs at these companies should be reserved for people from the state and that campus recruitment by these companies should be done only within Karnataka.

Since then, multiple governments considered further actions, however, no final decision was taken on either the Mahishi report or its revised version.

Cut to present

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, formed in 1999, is one of the organisations that have been demanding the implementation of the Mahishi report. In the first week of June, the organisation members held a rally in Belagavi demanding the same. At the annual Kannada Sahitya Sammelana too, the implementation of the report has been a resolution passed almost every year.

“There have been demands from time to time, however from the government’s side it was only an assurance so far. This is the first time a very concrete bill has been brought up,” Narayana says.

