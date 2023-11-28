HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From December 1, KSRTC to start Volvo bus services for Sabarimala devotees from Bengaluru

The bus service is set to commence from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 pm on December 1, with an expected arrival at Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 am the following day

November 28, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The bus service is set to commence from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 pm on December 1, with an expected arrival at Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 am the following day.

The bus service is set to commence from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 pm on December 1, with an expected arrival at Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 am the following day. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to start a new Volvo bus service from Bengaluru for Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

According to a release from KSRTC, the bus service is set to commence from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 pm on December 1, with an expected arrival at Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 am the following day. The fare will be ₹1,600.

In the return route, the bus is scheduled to depart from Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6 pm, reaching Bengaluru at 10 am, as stated in the KSRTC release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / public transport / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.