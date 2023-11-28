From December 1, KSRTC to start Volvo bus services for Sabarimala devotees from Bengaluru

November 28, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to start a new Volvo bus service from Bengaluru for Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

According to a release from KSRTC, the bus service is set to commence from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 pm on December 1, with an expected arrival at Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 am the following day. The fare will be ₹1,600.

In the return route, the bus is scheduled to depart from Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6 pm, reaching Bengaluru at 10 am, as stated in the KSRTC release.