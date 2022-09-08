French hospitality brand ibis opens its fourth hotel in Bengaluru

Accor will have 100 hotel properties in India in the next five years

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 11:36 IST

From Left: Puneet Dhawan, senior VP, Accor India and South Asia, J.B. Singh, president and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels and Irfan Khatry, General Manager, ibis Bengaluru Hebbal with Yakshagana artists at the hotel. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Global hospitality chain ibis announced its fourth and 21 hotel property in the city and in the country, respectively, near Manyata Tech Park at Hebbal on Wednesday.

The 154-room ibis Bengaluru Hebbal built-in 8-floors will have a fully-electric fireless kitchen, as per the hotel chain.

J.B. Singh, President & CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and Accor Asia Pacific, said, “This is the fourth ibis hotel in the city. ibis Bengaluru Hebbal has been designed with our ‘New Generation’ theme, which features highly dynamic, colourful and lively public areas coupled with a unique dining experience.’‘

Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Accor India & South Asia said, “Bengaluru is known to attract both business and leisure travelers, and this launch will provide them with a comfortable stay with a dynamic atmosphere to suit a globetrotter’s tastes.”

Accor is a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts and vacation properties under 40 different brands. It operates in 5,300 locations in over 110 countries.

Mr. Dhawan said the outlook for the hospitality sector in the country looked very positive for the next five to 10 years and Accor would have opened 100 hotels in the country in the next five years, up from 56 at present.

